Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by 69.9% over the last three years.

NYSE HOG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,428,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.08.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

