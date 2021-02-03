Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLIT. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $771.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Harmonic by 290.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 204,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 65,049 shares of company stock valued at $487,576 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

