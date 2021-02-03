Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Hits $126.96 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $126.96 million and $9.36 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 110.9% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for about $272.88 or 0.00722090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012187 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 482,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,238 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

