Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,768 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 4.3% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.16. The stock had a trading volume of 345,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,928. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

