Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,788,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,017,000 after acquiring an additional 92,395 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 63,135 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,533.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period.

BATS NULG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,573 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.83. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

