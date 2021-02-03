Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,387 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 235.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 921,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 646,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 49,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESML stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.55. 99,277 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

