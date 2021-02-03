Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 210,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

LMBS stock remained flat at $$51.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,412. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.