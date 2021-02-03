Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 35,043 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 69.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,043 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 4.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ACWV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.78. The stock had a trading volume of 256,912 shares. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.98.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.