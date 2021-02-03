Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,091,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $955,795,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 528,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,562,000 after buying an additional 146,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 423,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 176,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGT stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $364.96. 2,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,349. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $179.45 and a one year high of $369.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.