Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,823 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,823 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF makes up 5.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 8.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $9,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $483,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

DVOL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,179. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

