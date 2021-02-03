HashCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,483.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $278,099.72 and approximately $36,483.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 37.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

