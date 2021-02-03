Hashgard (GARD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $179,244.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $10.19 million and approximately $179,244.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.78 or 0.00933113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00045730 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00038210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.79 or 0.04622502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00019909 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

