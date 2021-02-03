Haven Protocol Price Reaches $4.30 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00011338 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 57.3% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.17 million and approximately $556,379.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.17 or 0.04438924 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.00413506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.37 or 0.01190366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.00492860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00406679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.95 or 0.00253052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00021208 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,461,482 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

