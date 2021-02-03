HCA Healthcare, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $13.85 Per Share (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings of $13.85 per share for the year.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.29.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $174.55. The stock has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $2,090,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,990,690.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $5,050,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,519,332.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $4,451,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 120,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

