HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $190.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.65.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $174.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 36,250 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $5,050,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,332.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $196,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,675 shares of company stock worth $13,350,016. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

