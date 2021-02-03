Head to Head Analysis: Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) & Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Japan Airlines shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Japan Airlines and Nicox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Airlines $12.98 billion 0.47 $491.34 million N/A N/A Nicox $9.25 million 19.65 -$21.19 million ($0.69) -7.87

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox.

Risk and Volatility

Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Japan Airlines and Nicox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Japan Airlines and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Airlines -19.03% -14.98% -8.07% Nicox N/A N/A N/A

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 241 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion. The company also develops NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Its research product pipeline includes NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

