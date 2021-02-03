Head to Head Comparison: Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) versus Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aquestive Therapeutics has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Aquestive Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 177.38%. Aquestive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 180.86%. Given Aquestive Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aquestive Therapeutics is more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals -921.38% -55.20% -44.83% Aquestive Therapeutics -87.18% N/A -74.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Aquestive Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Aquestive Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals $1.08 million 197.80 -$78.17 million ($3.29) -2.12 Aquestive Therapeutics $52.61 million 3.45 -$66.25 million ($2.42) -2.23

Aquestive Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Concert Pharmaceuticals. Aquestive Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concert Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Aquestive Therapeutics beats Concert Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease. The company has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; Processa Pharmaceuticals; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates comprise Libervant, a buccal soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of epileptic seizures; and Exservan, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's proprietary pipeline of complex molecule products include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; and AQST-305, a sublingual film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly. It also develops APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat Parkinson's disease. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

