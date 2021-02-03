Head to Head Contrast: Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) vs. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund (NYSE:BIF) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Boulder Growth & Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boulder Growth & Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 1 0 2.20

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $15.92, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.1% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 9.56% 11.79% 4.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boulder Growth & Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boulder Growth & Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 12.63 $36.15 million $1.98 9.25

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Boulder Growth & Income Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Boulder Growth & Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, L.L.C. It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies across all capitalizations, as well as in fixed income securities issued by companies. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up security picking approach, focusing on such factors as defensible businesses with solid financial positions and strong operating track records to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Composite Index. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. was formed on December 7, 1972 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.