Head to Head Review: Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 2.15% 0.47% 0.21% Ashford Hospitality Trust -53.75% -636.46% -9.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $315.17 million 4.32 -$530,000.00 $1.66 9.73 Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.50 billion 0.10 -$113.64 million $12.20 0.24

Kite Realty Group Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust. Ashford Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kite Realty Group Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.0% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential downside of 18.32%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus price target of $3.28, indicating a potential upside of 11.02%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Kite Realty Group Trust.

Summary

Kite Realty Group Trust beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

