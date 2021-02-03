Head-To-Head Survey: electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) versus Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT)

Heart Tronics (OTCMKTS:HRTT) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Heart Tronics and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A electroCore -792.01% -109.15% -79.64%

Heart Tronics has a beta of 1024.78, suggesting that its share price is 102,378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heart Tronics and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heart Tronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A electroCore $2.39 million 50.02 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -1.71

Heart Tronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than electroCore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heart Tronics and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heart Tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 1 5 0 2.83

electroCore has a consensus target price of $3.42, indicating a potential upside of 29.91%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Heart Tronics.

Summary

electroCore beats Heart Tronics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heart Tronics Company Profile

Heart Tronics, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of medical devices in the United States. Its medical devices are used to monitor and measure physiological signals in order to detect diseases that impact an individual's health. The company offers Fidelity 100 Monitor System, an integrated system in which its component Model 100 Patient Module collects, processes, and amplifies electrocardiogram (ECG) signals from that patient through a set of 10 electrodes that are wirelessly transmitted to the laptop computer. Its products in the development stage include Fidelity 350 Holter Monitor, an ambulatory Holter monitor that collects ECG data of arrhythmia and transient heart disease, while the patient carries out daily activities away from the physician's office or hospital. The company's products in the development stage also consist of Fidelity 200 Event Recording System/Heart Tempo Card, a non-prescription heart monitoring device, which is used as an early-detection device by patients who desire to monitor their condition. Its products also include Cardiac Vest, a lightweight, close-fitting vest or undergarment made of stretchable material in which the electrodes are stitched into the fabric; and Fidelity 400 Intracardiac Monitor that applies its proprietary physiological signal acquisition and amplification technology to read intracardiac signals procured from intracardiac catheter. The company was formerly known as Signalife, Inc. and changed its name to Heart Tronics, Inc. in November 2008. Heart Tronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 is headquartered in Studio City, California.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

