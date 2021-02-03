Head to Head Survey: RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) & Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) and RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Avnet alerts:

93.8% of Avnet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Avnet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of RADA Electronic Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Avnet has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RADA Electronic Industries has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avnet and RADA Electronic Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avnet 1 4 1 1 2.29 RADA Electronic Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avnet presently has a consensus target price of $33.43, suggesting a potential downside of 8.11%. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.15%. Given RADA Electronic Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RADA Electronic Industries is more favorable than Avnet.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avnet and RADA Electronic Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avnet $17.63 billion 0.20 -$31.08 million $1.54 23.62 RADA Electronic Industries $44.33 million 10.44 -$2.03 million ($0.05) -211.60

RADA Electronic Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avnet. RADA Electronic Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avnet and RADA Electronic Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avnet -0.52% 3.40% 1.55% RADA Electronic Industries 4.02% 4.66% 3.19%

Summary

RADA Electronic Industries beats Avnet on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions. The company also provides avionics solutions, such as mission data recorders and debriefing solutions and HUD video cameras; avionics for unmanned aircraft vehicles (UAVs) comprising interface control processors, engine control computers, payload management computers, and others; and compact MEMS-based multiple-sensor aided inertial navigation systems (INS) for UAVs and backup INS for manned aircraft. In addition, it offers land-based tactical radars for defense forces and critical infrastructure protection solutions. The company has strategic relationships with Embraer S.A., Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Elbit Systems Ltd., Leonardo DRS, Ascent Vision Technologies, and Boeing Defense, Space & Security. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.