Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.82.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.