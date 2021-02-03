Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.