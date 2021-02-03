HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.17

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.17 and traded as high as $24.43. HealthStream shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 82,695 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get HealthStream alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $765.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.