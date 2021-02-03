HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.17

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.17 and traded as high as $24.43. HealthStream shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 82,695 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a market cap of $765.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.
About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.
Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.