HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $100,940.14 and approximately $2.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.71 or 0.01067148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00046129 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.60 or 0.04654838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00019901 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HeartBout

HeartBout can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.