Hedget (HGET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.06 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 66.3% against the dollar. One Hedget token can now be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00014120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market cap of $9.11 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00053194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00139691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00067083 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00243338 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00039515 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00054362 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget

Buying and Selling Hedget

Hedget can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

