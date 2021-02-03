HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 3.7% Lower This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC on major exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $518.64 million and $152,965.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006038 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018732 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

