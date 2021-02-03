HedgeTrade Reaches Market Cap of $518.64 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $518.64 million and $152,965.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001857 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00044298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006038 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018732 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

