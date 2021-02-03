HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.44

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.44 and traded as high as $61.80. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) shares last traded at $61.24, with a volume of 493,387 shares.

HEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €67.11 ($78.95).

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.