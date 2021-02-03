HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,672.3 days.

HeidelbergCement stock remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

