HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 801,700 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 704,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,672.3 days.
HeidelbergCement stock remained flat at $$75.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.03. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $84.15.
About HeidelbergCement
