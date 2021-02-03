Helix Market Cap Hits $257,902.84 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 79.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a total market capitalization of $257,902.84 and $85.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 73.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00021772 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 31,487,366 coins and its circulating supply is 31,351,445 coins. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

