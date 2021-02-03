Hellenic Coin Price Reaches $1.33 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00003536 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $93.20 million and $422,534.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.71 or 0.00402391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

Hellenic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.