Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

HP traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.86. 925,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,289. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.50.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.