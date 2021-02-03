Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) shares traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.86. 925,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,527,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Rowe boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Michael Lennox sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $34,559.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,325,000 after buying an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,793,000 after buying an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 260.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,093,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,015,000 after buying an additional 789,678 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5,458.7% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 708,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after buying an additional 695,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $5,609,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

