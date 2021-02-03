Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Shares of Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

