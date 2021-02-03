HempCoin (THC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $25,743.00

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 45.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, HempCoin has traded up 296.7% against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $25,743.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,491.74 or 0.99809680 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00030440 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,452,203 coins and its circulating supply is 260,317,053 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

