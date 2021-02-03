HempCoin (THC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 293.9% higher against the US dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.38 million and $12,415.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,534.33 or 0.99920518 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00024180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002571 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

HempCoin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 260,461,395 coins and its circulating supply is 260,326,245 coins. HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

