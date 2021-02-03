Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.70

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.70 and traded as low as $8.51. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 11,029 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

In related news, Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $64,233.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

