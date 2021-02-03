Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.41

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.41 and last traded at $54.30, with a volume of 826882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day moving average of $49.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 103.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 6,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $311,301.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,577,187 shares of company stock valued at $604,725,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 8.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 357,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9,412.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,952,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,157 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 201,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.