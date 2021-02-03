Heritage Commerce Corp Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 128,120 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 464,115 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

