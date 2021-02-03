Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,152 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 240,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 197,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,178. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

