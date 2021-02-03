Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 8,200 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 975.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,056,000 after purchasing an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after purchasing an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 16.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth $39,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $156.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,650. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total transaction of $984,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock worth $18,051,409. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

