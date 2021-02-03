Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 232.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,172 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.70. The stock had a trading volume of 145,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,151,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.