Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,074.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $151.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,078.62. The stock had a trading volume of 198,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,955.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,648.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

