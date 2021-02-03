Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 11,612 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,556. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200-day moving average is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

