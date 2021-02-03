Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 7,480 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 376.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after buying an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 76.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9,154.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 176,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after purchasing an additional 174,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $198.17. 53,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,946,006. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.18. The firm has a market cap of $189.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $117.06 and a one year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.69.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

