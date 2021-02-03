Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 9,578 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4,007.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.02. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total transaction of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

