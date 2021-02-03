Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 9,583 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.13. 30,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,189,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.