Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1,364.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 69.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.26. The company had a trading volume of 87,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,275,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $217.97 billion, a PE ratio of 79.77, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

