Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 345.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $3.53 on Wednesday, reaching $295.46. The stock had a trading volume of 18,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,080. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.26.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

